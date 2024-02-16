Prince Harry breaks silence on meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry has finally offered fans some insight into his visit with King Charles

All of this has been claimed by the Duke himself, in a candid conversation with Good Morning America.

During the course of that chat the royal began by highlighting just grateful he is and how much he “loves his family” following a visit to King Charles.

So much so that “I went to go and see him as soon as I could” and “jumped on a plane” to make it happen.

He was also quoted telling host Will Reeve, “look, I love my family” and “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Later into the conversation the Duke was also asked about the effect his trip could have had on his family and said, “Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure.”

“Throughout all these [Invictus] families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”

Before concluding the Duke also weighed in on his living arrangements and said, “I have my own family. As we all do. So my family, and my life in California, is as it is. I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through or back to the UK, so I’ll stop and see my family as much as I can.”