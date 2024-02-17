Taylor Swift learned about Kanas City shooting from Australia where she's currently performing her Eras Tour

How Taylor Swift reacted to Travis Kelce surviving Kansas City tragedy?

Taylor Swift is quite shaken up by the recent shooting at Kansas City parade which was attended by her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Her reaction comes after the 34-year-old tight end’s celebration of Super Bowl victory was interrupted by an incident which ended with several injuries and one death near Union Station.

According to Daily Mail, an insider revealed that it was 6am in Melbourne when the 34-year-old popstar, who is currently on the Australian leg of her Eras Tour, found out about the shooting.

"Taylor was extremely worried when she heard of the shooting, as expected. She got on the phone with Travis right away and was so incredibly relieved to hear his voice,” the source said.



Moreover, the source said that Taylor was “heartbroken”about how the shooting claimed one life, identified as 44-year-old Kansas City radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Sharing that the Lover crooner made two $50,000 donations to the GoFundMe page set up for the victim, the insider said, “She has so much love for the Kansas City community and is sending all her love and support.”