Saturday, February 17, 2024
Victoria Beckham ready to become a grandmother?

In a recent interview, Victoria revealed if she wants to become a grandmother already

Victoria Beckham recently opened up about how she’d feel as a grandmother.

The former Spice Girl, who shares son Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with David Beckham, was taken aback and reacted shockingly when Vogue asked her the respective question in a full-blown interview.

With her 24-year-old son already married to Nicola Peltz, Victoria told the outlet, “Jesus. What?! Woo. Hang on. I don't think it's happening just yet, unless you guys know something that I don't, it's not happening just yet.”

She then recalled her conversation with Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

"The last time I was with Anna I was like, 'Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?' And she said to me, 'Anna.' And I was like, well that is very elegant, so maybe I'll take that route," Victoria said.

She added, "But it's not happening just yet. But, you know, hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful. But we're not there just yet! Christ, it's hot, guys. It's hot in here! What's happening?!"

Moreover, the outlet also asked her if she and David offer any advice to their children.

"Communication is key and be there to support them, support him and Nicola. I don't like to offer advice. I'm always just there. Me and David, we're always just there,” Victoria said.

