Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to mend fences with Royals by launching website?

Saturday, February 17, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for launching their website Sussex.com and changing their kids’ surnames to Sussex.

While many brand it a vile move, others are of the opinion that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were trying to send a message to Royals that they want to reconnect with them.

However, royal commentator Michael Cole told TalkTV that their move would backfire no matter what their intention was.

"This will have gone down terribly badly at Buckingham Palace,” the expert said. “We’re not quite sure how they intend to use this new website but it will be watched very very closely because any attempt to use it for commercial purposes will be frowned upon certainly in this country.”

“It’s certainly just not on and it’s not what you do,” he added. "I think it’s another example of them being slightly tin-eared. If they want to build bridges, this is possibly the worst possible way they could do it, and it won’t go down well."

"The first thing to be said about this is that it is illegal to use a royal title or the name of a royal residence for commercial purposes," Cole said

