Christopher Nolan explains the reason behind his secret wish after creating 'Oppenheimer'

Photo: Christopher Nolan laments 'resistance' in Hollywood

Christopher Nolan, who directed the super hit movie Oppenheimer, seemingly had a long-held desire to create a horror movie.

On Thursday, the Oscar-nominated director opened up about why the horror genre intrigued him in a chit chat with the British Film Institute.

Spilling the beans on his desire, Christopher stated, “I think horror films are very interesting because they depend on very cinematic devices.”

He went on to explain, “It’s really about [provoking] a visceral response to things. So at some point, I’d love to make a horror film.”

Nonetheless, he maintained that he was waiting for a ‘great idea’ to come up with a phenomenal horror movie.

“But I think a really good horror film requires a really exceptional idea — and those are few and far between. So I haven’t found the story that lends itself to that,” he also observed.

The Tenet director even continued, “But I think it’s a very interesting genre from a cinematic point of view. It’s also one of the few genres where — the studios make a lot of these films — and they’re films that have a lot of bleakness, a lot of abstraction.”

“They have a lot qualities that Hollywood is generally very resistant to putting into films, but that’s a genre where it’s allowable,” he concluded.