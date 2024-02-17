 
menu
Saturday, February 17, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Helen Mirren advises 'Barbie' makers about Oscar snub

Helen Mirren says 'Barbie' filmmaker should not get 'upset' from Oscar snub

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Helen Mirren advises Barbie makers about Oscar snub
Helen Mirren advises 'Barbie' makers about Oscar snub

There was quite a backlash when the Oscar snubbed Barbie star Margot Robbie and its director Greta Gerwig. But Helen Mirren seemingly wants them to ignore those laurels as the film has a much bigger feat to celebrate.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Academy winner said, "You can't get upset about things like that, honestly."

Referring to the Mattel film's outstanding success, the legendary actress said, "What is fantastic is that 'Barbie' was the highest-grossing film that Warner Bros. has ever had."

It is pertinent to mention the Academy Award has showered many nods to the Warner Bros. blockbuster. 

However, many fans were outraged at the exclusion of the film's main lead and its filmmaker.

"Greta's work was so out there, was so brave," the Red star told the outlet.

She continued, "It was something we've never seen before. So I just love the fact that the audience responded the way they did."

Prince William's coronation plans leaked amid King Charles cancer diagnosis video
Prince William's coronation plans leaked amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
Prince William, Kate Middleton already preparing for coronation amid Charles' illness?
Prince William, Kate Middleton already preparing for coronation amid Charles' illness?
King Charles under immense pressure to abdicate throne in favour of Prince William video
King Charles under immense pressure to abdicate throne in favour of Prince William
Royal family reacts after Prince Harry's latest interview video
Royal family reacts after Prince Harry's latest interview
Prince William willing to put his rift with Harry aside for King Charles' sake video
Prince William willing to put his rift with Harry aside for King Charles' sake
Prince Harry takes major decision, Duke to resume Royal duties amid Charles' illness
Prince Harry takes major decision, Duke to resume Royal duties amid Charles' illness
Britney Spears still romancing Paul Soliz despite his criminal past
Britney Spears still romancing Paul Soliz despite his criminal past
Harry, Meghan intentionally launched website after King Charles' cancer diagnosis?
Harry, Meghan intentionally launched website after King Charles' cancer diagnosis?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to mend fences with Royals by launching website?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to mend fences with Royals by launching website?
Bella Hadid debuts new boyfriend via special post
Bella Hadid debuts new boyfriend via special post
Jodie Foster talks about losing 'life changing' gig
Jodie Foster talks about losing 'life changing' gig
Victoria Beckham ready to become a grandmother?
Victoria Beckham ready to become a grandmother?