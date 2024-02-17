Helen Mirren says 'Barbie' filmmaker should not get 'upset' from Oscar snub

Helen Mirren advises 'Barbie' makers about Oscar snub

There was quite a backlash when the Oscar snubbed Barbie star Margot Robbie and its director Greta Gerwig. But Helen Mirren seemingly wants them to ignore those laurels as the film has a much bigger feat to celebrate.



In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Academy winner said, "You can't get upset about things like that, honestly."

Referring to the Mattel film's outstanding success, the legendary actress said, "What is fantastic is that 'Barbie' was the highest-grossing film that Warner Bros. has ever had."

It is pertinent to mention the Academy Award has showered many nods to the Warner Bros. blockbuster.

However, many fans were outraged at the exclusion of the film's main lead and its filmmaker.

"Greta's work was so out there, was so brave," the Red star told the outlet.

She continued, "It was something we've never seen before. So I just love the fact that the audience responded the way they did."