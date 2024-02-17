Zwick breaks silence on Tom Cruise 'fabricating' an iconic pic

 
Tom Cruise seemingly does not like being left out in pics.

As fans will know, the A-listed actor worked in 2003’s The Last Samurai with the director Zwick.

Recounting that time, Zwick has dished interesting details about the Mission: Impossible hitmaker.

Referring to an on-set click of three legendary directors, the filmmaker recalled, “People were going to look at this old Hollywood recreation of the [19th century Tokyo] street.”

He also added, “And at one point, I happen to turn around. And it’s almost like a joke — you know, there’s Cameron Crowe. There is Steven Spielberg. There’s David Fincher.”

“And I'm sitting in my [director] chair, and they’re like, all behind me. It's like, "Oh — hey." I didn't want to feel too self-conscious about this. But whoa,” the Blood Diamond helmer continued.

He went on to address, “The great part of the story is that the unit photographer saw us all together and said, ‘Hey, can I just take your picture?’ So there’s a picture of all of us — except Tom had been called away to do something.”

Zwick even disclosed that when Tom Cruise saw the party together, he could not help but get the picture photoshopped.

“And then [Cruise] heard about the picture later, and he saw it and he said, "I want to be in that picture!" he also said in the chat.

“So we shot Tom, and then photoshopped him into the picture,” Zwick recalled about the 61-year-old acting sensation. 

