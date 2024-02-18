An expert shares that Kanye West and Bianca Censori union have become more than 'one-sided'

Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage gets out of 'storm'

A celebrity psychic claims Kanye West and Bianca Censori defied the odds of becoming a power couple in Hollywood.



In a chat with The Mirror, Inbaal Honigman said, "Kanye and Bianca's marriage has just hit a very positive patch in the road, following the racy displays this week."

Conducting a Tarot card reading about the couple's relationship, the expert suggested it will be of transformations and transitions.

"This relationship used to be more one-sided, but now they have got to know each other and are a solid Hollywood couple."

While pulling a Tarot reading for the Power hitmaker, the astrologer revealed, "He's making great money, he gets to keep all of it, and he feels like he's finally leaving the past in the past."

Noting, "Thoughts of yesteryear, when he saw cancelled contracts and fans turning away, are long gone.The musician is feeling secure with what he has."

On the other hand, Bianca's Tarot card signals the fulfillment of emotions.

"This card says that Biana is receiving a lot of attention right now, which she's very happy with," she added.