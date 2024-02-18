 
menu
Sunday, February 18, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Miley Cyrus hides some 'pieces of life' from public

Insiders reveal Miley Cyrus has some secrets that she has kept to herself

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Miley Cyrus hides some pieces of life from public
Miley Cyrus hides some 'pieces of life' from public

Miley Cyrus is a public figure. But not everything about her is part of the public record, especially regarding her family and medical issues.

Well-placed sources reveal, "While Miley may seem like an open book, she's very mysterious when it comes to certain things in her life."

The mole underlined the pop icon "is healthier than ever today" but added the Wrecking Ball hitmaker is bogged down in her family drama and facing some unresolved medical issues.

"Her battles with sobriety were worse than anyone knows, and her love life is more complicated than she's let on," she continued.

"In fact, it took her a very long time to heal after heartbreak following her divorce," the source referred to her sudden separation from Liam Hemsworth. "There's a lot no one knows about her."

Besides private life mysteries, Miley delivered a rocking acceptance speech in public at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

"This award is amazing," she continued. "My mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look."

Noting, "Thank you all so much! I don't think I forgot anyone — but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!."

Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage gets out of 'storm'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage gets out of 'storm'
Taylor Swift branded 'the voice of generation'
Taylor Swift branded 'the voice of generation'
New topic of discussion between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian laid bare
New topic of discussion between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian laid bare
Zwick breaks silence on Tom Cruise 'fabricating' an iconic pic
Zwick breaks silence on Tom Cruise 'fabricating' an iconic pic
Jennifer Lopez wants the 'spotlight' in upcoming movie sans Ben Affleck?
Jennifer Lopez wants the 'spotlight' in upcoming movie sans Ben Affleck?
Usher still friends with Justin Bieber despite Super Bowl declined
Usher still friends with Justin Bieber despite Super Bowl declined
Justin Bieber, Usher's Super Bowl controversy exposed
Justin Bieber, Usher's Super Bowl controversy exposed
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian enter a new post-marital dynamic
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian enter a new post-marital dynamic
Tom Brady faces heat to look more 'desirable' for Irina Shayk
Tom Brady faces heat to look more 'desirable' for Irina Shayk
Helen Mirren advises 'Barbie' makers about Oscar snub
Helen Mirren advises 'Barbie' makers about Oscar snub
Prince William's coronation plans leaked amid King Charles cancer diagnosis video
Prince William's coronation plans leaked amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
Christopher Nolan laments 'resistance' in Hollywood
Christopher Nolan laments 'resistance' in Hollywood