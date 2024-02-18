The update comes after Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan broke up last week before Valentine's

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan spark reconciliation rumors AGAIN

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have once again sparked reconciliation rumors just a week after their breakup.

On Friday night, the Real Housewives of Miami couple stepped out in Miami while linking their arms together.

The 49-year-old reality star wore a black mini dress with cutouts as she walked beside Michael’s Jordan’s son.

Previously, Larsa was also seen wearing a shiny diamond ring on her engagement finger during their Valentine's Day meetup at the Traitors reunion.

Insiders told Daily Mail that the two are not officially back together as they ended their 18-month relationship.

The update comes after a source told Page Six that the two broke up due to “tension” in their relationship.

“They’re not together. They are taking space from each other due to the tension in their relationship,” they said.

The source also claimed that the rift was initially “incited” by Michael who publicly denounced their relationship

“Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn’t approve, but it really mortified Larsa,” they explained.