Sunday, February 18, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry comment on King Charles result of 'own agenda?'

Prince Harry's comments on King Charles have been criticized by source

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Prince Harry is called out for his comments on King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex is accused of making his father's diagnosis about himself and PR.

Speaking to GMA, Harry noted : "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

A source now tells The Daily Beast: "It seems Harry has taken it on himself to use the diagnosis to publicise his own agenda. If it wasn’t so sickening it would be funny. What really would have helped the family come together would have been if Harry had said he wouldn’t be taking questions about his father."

This comes amid conjecture that Harry and Meghan are planning to switch from Netflix to Paramount as their sponsored partners.

The Mirror at the time revealed: "Their eyes will now be set on finding the next big multi-million-pound deal." She added: "It seems like Paramount could be a potential contender if they are close to Brian Robbins, the head of Paramount".

