'Healed' Miley Cyrus says no to Billy Ray Cyrus' calls?

Miley Cyrus has reportedly gotten estranged with her father Billy Ray Cyrus as she snubbed him during 'Grammy' win

Photo: 'Healed' Miley Cyrus says no to father's calls?

Miley Cyrus’s father Billy Ray Cyrus has reportedly tried to make amends with his daughter.

As fans will know, the singing sensation completely snubbed her father while expressing her gratitude to her army of supporters after accepting her first-ever Grammy in 2024’s Grammy Awards.

In the aftermath of this event, the musician has reportedly tried reaching out to his estranged daughter.

An insider recently talked to US Weekly on the matter and dished, “He's tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys.”

The source went on to claim that Miley is on her mother’s side, with whom she shares a close bond.

“The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever," they added before concluding that the father and daughter “are on the outs.”

It is pertinent to mention here that during her acceptance speech, the Flowers hitmaker observed, “Everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look."

"I don't think I forgot anyone," Miley remarked before signing off as she seemingly omitted her dad’s name.