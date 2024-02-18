King Charles has just been warned about Prince Harry’s ability to ‘expose the limitations’ of King Charles

Prince Harry has ‘exposed the limitations’ of King Charles

Experts have just issued a massive warning regarding Prince Harry’s ability to ‘expose’ limitations in King Charles’ monarchy.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on everything in a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

In it the expert pointed out, “Even Charles could never have dreamt that this slimmed-down vision would not include his younger son, daughter-in-law and their children Archie and Lilibet.”

“Which is why today the sudden — if temporary — removal of three key figures exposes the limitations of this new look Royal Family.”

“Charles’s rationale was not just based on the physical presence of a bloated family, but also on confronting the public perception that it is kept afloat by the taxpayer.”

All in all, “He is keen for the monarchy to be seen as value for money” and “achieving all of this can only be done by reducing what the institution actually does.”

“This week’s events are testing the strategy in a way courtiers had perhaps not anticipated,” Mr Kay chimed in to say before adding that “it is fortunate therefore that these medical bombshells have come at a time when royal duties are traditionally lighter.”

“Imagine if the alarm had occurred midway though a state visit when both the King and William and Kate would have been playing central roles.”