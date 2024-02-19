Experts believe King Charles must ‘still be reeling’ from losing Prince Harry to California

King Charles ‘surely wishes' he still had Prince Harry to call on

Experts are of the opinion that King Charles must already be ‘reeling’ from the loss of Prince Harry, now that two senior Royal Family are healing from different procedures.

Claims regarding the King’s vision for a slimmed down monarchy has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in his thoughts in a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

He began everything by pointing out the possibility that “In private moments, Charles must surely wish he still had the box office draw of Prince Harry to call on. The ‘old’ Harry that is, the fun-loving prince who threw himself into royal duty with a verve and a popularity unmatched by any other family members.”

“But that was before marriage, self-imposed exile to California and bitter estrangement from his own brother,” ofcourse.

This is because, “Together with the forced exclusion of Prince Andrew as a working royal over the Jeffrey Epstein affair, the absence of Harry and Meghan has done more to slim down the monarchy than any kind of tinkering that Charles himself might once have envisioned.”

“His dream dating back to the 1990s was founded on a belief that to survive long-term (and to remain relevant) the Royal Family needed to be scaled back to a core of the monarch and his (or her) immediate successors.”

“The peripheral figures, for so long part of the ritual at moments of national celebration adorning the Buckingham Palace balcony, would simply vanish. And as the years passed that is exactly what happened,” he also admitted.

This came to heel “When the late Queen marked her golden jubilee in 2002, the balcony heaved with royal hangers-on. Fast-forward ten years to her diamond jubilee in 2012 and that same balcony looked somewhat sparse.”

At that time “The handful that stood to acknowledge the cheers of the crowds were exactly as Charles had been advocating, a nucleus of royals representing the direct line of succession.”