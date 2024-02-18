Demi Lovato plans to ‘go big' with dream wedding to Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes got engaged in December 2023

Demi Lovato has clear plans for a dream wedding with fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, per sources.

According to the tipster, Demi is ready to splurge when it comes to the wedding. “Demi wants to go big for her wedding,” the source told Life and Style. “Maybe there was a time when she wanted something small and intimate, but she’s never been this happy before, and now she wants to scream it from the rooftops.”

“Demi has a clear vision of what she wants the big day to be like,” the source stated. “She’s having so much fun picking out every detail, from the china and the chairs to the invitations.”

“They both have family all over and want to make the wedding enjoyable for everyone,” added the source.

The theme for the wedding will be black and gold, with some “surprise” details in store, including a caricaturist for their guests or Cirque du Soleil-type dancers.

The Solo hitmaker is also said to be looking ta multiple dresses with the intention of doing a few outfit changes at the wedding. However, she plans to “wear a big dress to start the night.”

Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes began dating in August 2022 and got engaged in December 2023.