Sunday, February 18, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William takes firm stand against Prince Harry's return to monarchy

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Prince William reportedly still believes "nothing has changed" with Prince Harry, after insiders claimed the Duke of Sussex would return to royal duties if the King asked him to.

"There's no way that the Prince of Wales will wear it. Harry may well want to step back into a royal role but as far as his brother is concerned nothing has changed,” a source told the Express.

"Prince William has enough on his plate at the moment. His father is being treated for cancer and his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery. He simply doesn't have the bandwidth for this."

This comes after reports that Prince Harry would try to help out his ailing father amid his cancer battle. It was also alleged that he told friends that he’d be open to making a temporary return to royal duties as the King undergoes treatment.

Another source close to Prince William has claimed that he’s not open to letting his brother return: "Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return. He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now.”

According to The Mirror, the source added: "If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now. His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero per cent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity".

