Reports suggest Taylor Swift will target ex-Joe Alwyn in new album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift wants another ex to 'face the music'

After dissing Joe Jonas and Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Swift has reportedly set eyes on Joe Alwyn as a new target in her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.



Sources knowledgeable about the matter revealed, "She's merely expressing herself," noting, "But she'd be lying if she said she didn't get some pleasure out of making these guys squirm."

The insider told Ok! Magazine, "Taylor realizes she stayed with Joe way past the expiration date. She changed for him, but he wouldn't change for her."

Interestingly, after the album announcement, Swifties began to speculate about whether the new project would have any song targeting Joe — whom the pop icon dated for six years.

The spotlight was thrown on the album's name, especially after the British actor told Variety in 2022 that he has a group named The Tortured Man Club with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.

"[Scott is] just on it every day. He's just on it by himself," the Aftersun star said. The 32-year-old joked, "Just messaging himself good mornings."