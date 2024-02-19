Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal overshadowed by better option

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix deal could end as the duo explores better option

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix deal is hanging by the thread, per a PR expert.

The Sussexes seem to have better options than Netflix for future endeavors of their production company, Archewell Productions.

Recent reports suggest the duo have a great alternative to Netflix in a deal with Paramount, as it would allow them more creative freedom.

PR expert Lynn Carratt told The Mirror: "It could be quite likely that Netflix will pull the plug on their [deal] with Meghan and Harry when it ends in early 2025".

She noted: "We know they are still working on a couple of unscripted shows and a TV show for Netflix as well as the film Meet Me at the Lake, but disappointingly they have only released three projects in three years, the docuseries Harry and Meghan, which broke streaming records: Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead about Inspiring World Leaders.”

Lynn explained that even though Harry and Meghan “seem to be upping the ante on producing shows for Netflix this year,” it could be “a little bit too late."

She suggested that “Paramount would be a better-suited streaming service for Meghan and Harry as I feel they’ll be allowed more creative freedom on the projects they choose.

"If they sign a deal with Paramount in 2025, I think Meghan will likely want to revisit her passion project, the animated series ‘Pearl’, which Netflix canned before production even started," she added. "There is also talk of Meghan making her directing debut in 2024, and again, I think she’d love the opportunity to direct some shows for Paramount and build her profile as a director."

"In the past year or so Harry has started to move out on his own and work on projects independent of Meghan and I believe he’d love to produce a documentary on Africa,” Lynn noted as she concluded her analysis.