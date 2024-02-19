 
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Rihanna hubby breaks big news related to her music

A$AP Rocky updates Rihanna fans with a major announcement about her forthcoming album

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 19, 2024

Rihanna hubby breaks big news related to her music
Rihanna hubby breaks big news related to her music

A$AP Rocky confirmed Rihanna is working on a new project in a brief interaction with the pop icon's fans.

In a fan-captured footage, the father-of-two was asked about the forthcoming 9th album of Barbados singer, who has remained tight-lipped on its release date or confirmed title.

Nudged by fans, the Grammy-nominated rapper teased, "She's working on it," confirming the new music is in the works.

Besides her hubby update, Rihanna has kept the details related to the project under wraps.

In a previous chat with Highsnobiety, the Grammy winner had skirted a question about any upcoming music in 2024.

"I mean, I can't tell you everything, girl," she cheekily said. "It's giving crystal ball."

The update was crucial among the RiRi fans as the last time the Work crooner rolled out the album, LP Anti, was in 2016.

