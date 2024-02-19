‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry was not included in the BAFTAs’ In Memoriam segment

Matthew Perry fans left upset after shocking BAFTAs’ In Memoriam segment snub

Matthew Perry’s fans were left upset after the late Friends star was shockingly snubbed during BAFTAs’ In Memoriam segment.



Fans of the actor, who played the iconic character of Chandler Bing in the hit TV sitcom, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment.

Apart from Friends, the actor, who breathed his last on October 28, 2023 at age 54, appeared in films such as 17 Again and The Whole Nine Yards.

Fans were outrage after Perry was noticeably missing from the EE BAFTA Film Awards' In Memoriam section and criticized the academy.

One angry user wrote, “Shame on you @BAFTA for not acknowledging @MatthewPerry #BAFTA2024,” while another added with a GIF of Chandler Bing saying, “You can’t make this stuff up.”

“No mention of Matthew Perry in the #BAFTAs memorial?! Bad form @BAFTA,” another posted.

“Only came to make sure I wasn’t the only person saddened at the glaring omission by @BAFTA of #MatthewPerry during the in memorandum tributes! #BAFTA2024,” one tweeted.

“I’m pleased to see it’s not just me!” they added.

In response to backlash, BAFTA tweeted dropped a link to academy’s online tribute to Perry and wrote, “Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony.”