Monday, February 19, 2024
Cillian Murphy expresses gratitude to his ‘Oppenhomies' after winning first BAFTA Award

Cillian Murphy extended his heartfelt gratitude to his “Oppenhomies” after winning his leading actor BAFTA award for his iconic performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

The Peaky Blinders star surpassed Bradley Cooper in Maestro, Colman Domingo in The Rustin, Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers, Barry Keoghan in Saltburn, and Teo Yoo in Past Lives to win the prestigious award.

Taking the stage, Murphy thanked Nolan for “seeing something in me that I probably didn’t see myself,” adding, “Chris, thank you for that extraordinary, exhilarating script and for always pushing me and for always demanding excellence.”

“Oppenheimer was this colossally naughty, complex character and he meant different things to different people,” Murphy continued. “One man’s monster is another man’s hero.”

“That’s why I love movies, because we have a space to celebrate and interrogate and investigate that complexity. And it’s a privilege to be part of this community with you all,” he added.

Murphy further said, “I want to thank my fellow nominees and my Oppenhomies and, in fact, all of you in the room. I know it’s a cliché to say I’m in awe of you, but I genuinely am in awe.”

Apart from Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Christopher Nolan also received recognition for their contributions to Oppenheimer as the movie emerged as a standout at the Bafta Awards.

The film swept seven Baftas including the coveted best film accolade

