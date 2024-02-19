 
menu
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton enjoy son Apollo's pre-birthday bash

Gwen Stefani marked her son, Apollo's birthday early, with a celebration on February 19, 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 19, 2024

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton enjoy son, Apollos pre-birthday bash
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton enjoy son, Apollo's pre-birthday bash

Gwen Stefani celebrated her son, Apollo's 10th birthday early, with an extravagant disco-themed party, which was held on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The 54-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account to upload an array of videos featuring Stefani and her family at the rather fancy birthday celebration.

Amongst many pictures and videos, Stefani captioned the video with her son, "Happy 10th b day apollo!!!"

Even though, Apollo won't turn 10 years old officially until February 28, however, it seems like Stefani and her husband, Blake Shelton, organized the retro bash to celebrate multiple family birthdays at once.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton enjoy son Apollos pre-birthday bash

The Purple Irises hit-maker opted for the perfect look to blend in at the party as she wore a patterned top, paired with a faux fur coat, a feathered blonde wig and glittering makeup.

Stefani shared multiple pictures where Apollo can be seen spending time with his stepdad at the party, in a disco-oriented outfit.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton enjoy son Apollos pre-birthday bash

Many other snippets from the party displayed an incredible number of sweet treats spread across a table, which included birthday cakes and donuts.

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign‘s ‘Vultures 1' takes No. 1 spot on Billboard 200
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign‘s ‘Vultures 1' takes No. 1 spot on Billboard 200
Ray Davies, Dave Davies break silence on surprising reunion
Ray Davies, Dave Davies break silence on surprising reunion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend hefty sum to own the Sussex brand
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend hefty sum to own the Sussex brand
John Travolta spills beans on birthday plans: 'Favourite gift'
John Travolta spills beans on birthday plans: 'Favourite gift'
King Charles takes definite stance on Prince Harry's royal return
King Charles takes definite stance on Prince Harry's royal return
Prince William suffers ‘anxiety' at BAFTAs while Prince Harry ‘elated'
Prince William suffers ‘anxiety' at BAFTAs while Prince Harry ‘elated'
Jennifer Aniston hails Adam Sandler in public: 'Loyal friend'
Jennifer Aniston hails Adam Sandler in public: 'Loyal friend'
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy celebrates best actor BAFTA with Robert Downey Jr. video
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy celebrates best actor BAFTA with Robert Downey Jr.
Taylor Swift to enjoy ‘romantic holiday' with Travis Kelce on an island
Taylor Swift to enjoy ‘romantic holiday' with Travis Kelce on an island
BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her
BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her
Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family video
Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family
Meghan Markle's new mission to change public perception unveiled
Meghan Markle's new mission to change public perception unveiled