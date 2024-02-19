Gwen Stefani marked her son, Apollo's birthday early, with a celebration on February 19, 2024

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton enjoy son, Apollo's pre-birthday bash

Gwen Stefani celebrated her son, Apollo's 10th birthday early, with an extravagant disco-themed party, which was held on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The 54-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account to upload an array of videos featuring Stefani and her family at the rather fancy birthday celebration.

Amongst many pictures and videos, Stefani captioned the video with her son, "Happy 10th b day apollo!!!"

Even though, Apollo won't turn 10 years old officially until February 28, however, it seems like Stefani and her husband, Blake Shelton, organized the retro bash to celebrate multiple family birthdays at once.

The Purple Irises hit-maker opted for the perfect look to blend in at the party as she wore a patterned top, paired with a faux fur coat, a feathered blonde wig and glittering makeup.

Stefani shared multiple pictures where Apollo can be seen spending time with his stepdad at the party, in a disco-oriented outfit.

Many other snippets from the party displayed an incredible number of sweet treats spread across a table, which included birthday cakes and donuts.