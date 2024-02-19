 
Monday, February 19, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 19, 2024

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner display affection at BAFTA Awards afterparty

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner displayed an adorable act of affection on their date following the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

As reported by PEOPLE, on Sunday, February 18, 2024, upon Lipa and Turner’s arrival at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s annual Fashion & Film party, the couple was spotted holding hands.

The Houdini hit-maker opted for a black Valentino gown for the party and enunciated her look with a bold, glittering necklace, while Turner rocked a black suit and tie and white shirt at the event.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attended the star-studded event alongside Emily Blunt, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Anya Taylor-Joy, Idris Elba, Claire Foy and Rosamund Pike.

Earlier, the duo also made their separate appearances on the red carpet of the BAFTA awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall, where Lipa was adorned in a dramatically caped, red-coloured, Valentino gown.

The Levitating musician and Turner were first linked romantically back in January after she joined him at an afterparty for the premiere of Masters of the Air, which took place in London.

