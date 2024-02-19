 
David Beckham's British fans in uproar as he ‘panders to Americans'

David Beckham's British fans aren't happy with his BAFTA speech

David Beckham's British fans aren't happy with his BAFTA speech

David Beckham has left British viewers disappointed with his BAFTA guest hosting appearance.

Beckham took to the stage after being introduced by host and Doctor Who star David Tennant. The football star was there to present the award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

However, his short speech was criticized by British viewers after he made a “soccer” reference.

"Good evening," began Beckham. "They say that practice makes perfect.”

“Well, that might be true in football - or soccer - but it's not true for the filmmakers nominated for Outstanding Debut.”

"They got it right the first time," he added as he proceeded to name the nominees.

Users took to X to call him out for “pandering” to Americans by calling “football” soccer.

"Don't you dare say soccer, David. Who even are you? #BAFTAs."

"David Beckham it’s a British awards show, you don’t need to mention soccer #EEBAFTAs," wrote another user.

"No David you were right the first time... it's called football!! #BAFTAs," argued a third, while a fourth added, "Don’t say soccer, Dave. Pandering to the Americans #DavidBeckham #BAFTAs."

Meanwhile, some fans defended David Beckham, arguing that he said soccer for the audience outside of Britain.

"Why? He said football and then also said soccer referring to the rest of the world...." (sic) wrote one.

Meanwhile, Beckham was seen enjoying the awards and even mingled with Prince William, who attended this year’s BAFTAs without Princess Kate as she recovers from abdomen surgery. 

