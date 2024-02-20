 
menu
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William is starting to ‘leak' hidden pressure with dark circles

Experts have just referenced the ‘leak’ that’s becoming prominent in Prince William

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Prince William is starting to ‘leak hidden pressure with dark circles
Prince William is starting to ‘leak' hidden pressure with dark circles

Prince William has just sparked a massive frenzy among fans who worry the ‘pressure’ is starting to show, right alongside the smudges under his eyes.

Everything about the heir has been shared by body language expert Judi James.

She touched on everything in a candid conversation with The Mirror.

She began by pointing out how alone the heir looked and admitted, “This was a royal 'Ken without his Barbie' evening for William who looked painfully alone without Kate beside him at what is usually one of the most dazzling appearances of the year for the couple.”

She also added, “There are some signals here that hint at the pressure William has been under with both his wife and his father's recent illnesses.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend hefty sum to own the Sussex brand

Even “his brow looks furrowed and there seem to be dark smudges under his tired-looking eyes.”

“When he smiles it involves a puckering of the muscles of the lips and his teeth look slightly clenched,” as well.

There were also moments where he was seen rubbing his hands while talking about Kate and that showcased some “inner tension or anxiety.”

Before signing off she also compared the heir to his brother and said, “William was of course professional and charming but his body language looked a world away from his brother Harry’s during his Canadian trip.”

Prince William true feelings about Prince Harry taking royal roles unearthed
Prince William true feelings about Prince Harry taking royal roles unearthed
Usher clarifies controversial moment amid 2024 Super Bowl
Usher clarifies controversial moment amid 2024 Super Bowl
Piers Morgan makes shocking claims about Prince William's teen years
Piers Morgan makes shocking claims about Prince William's teen years
Britney Spears breaks silence on her relationship status
Britney Spears breaks silence on her relationship status
BAFTA tries to be friends with 'Friends' fans after Matthew Perry snub
BAFTA tries to be friends with 'Friends' fans after Matthew Perry snub
Beyonce breaks silence on her 'deep, personal' journey
Beyonce breaks silence on her 'deep, personal' journey
Linda Hamilton breaks silence on returning the 'Terminator' relaunch
Linda Hamilton breaks silence on returning the 'Terminator' relaunch
Danny Masterson gets lenient jail time amid 'concerns'
Danny Masterson gets lenient jail time amid 'concerns'
Travis Kelce breaks silence on NFL fans doubting him amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce breaks silence on NFL fans doubting him amid Taylor Swift romance
Prince Harry has only dig himself ‘even deeper' into a bespoke hole
Prince Harry has only dig himself ‘even deeper' into a bespoke hole
BAFTA suffers embarrassment amid 'Oppenheimer' speech
BAFTA suffers embarrassment amid 'Oppenheimer' speech
Hugh Grant hilariously channels inner Oompa Loompa at 2024 BAFTA Awards
Hugh Grant hilariously channels inner Oompa Loompa at 2024 BAFTA Awards