Experts have just referenced the ‘leak’ that’s becoming prominent in Prince William

Prince William is starting to ‘leak' hidden pressure with dark circles

Prince William has just sparked a massive frenzy among fans who worry the ‘pressure’ is starting to show, right alongside the smudges under his eyes.

Everything about the heir has been shared by body language expert Judi James.

She touched on everything in a candid conversation with The Mirror.

She began by pointing out how alone the heir looked and admitted, “This was a royal 'Ken without his Barbie' evening for William who looked painfully alone without Kate beside him at what is usually one of the most dazzling appearances of the year for the couple.”

She also added, “There are some signals here that hint at the pressure William has been under with both his wife and his father's recent illnesses.”

Even “his brow looks furrowed and there seem to be dark smudges under his tired-looking eyes.”

“When he smiles it involves a puckering of the muscles of the lips and his teeth look slightly clenched,” as well.

There were also moments where he was seen rubbing his hands while talking about Kate and that showcased some “inner tension or anxiety.”

Before signing off she also compared the heir to his brother and said, “William was of course professional and charming but his body language looked a world away from his brother Harry’s during his Canadian trip.”