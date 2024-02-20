 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William true feelings about Prince Harry taking royal roles unearthed

The true feelings Prince William has regarding Prince Harry’s possible return to royal responsibilities have just been shared

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Prince William’s true thoughts about Prince Harry in a royal role again has just been shared.

Insights into Prince William’s feelings about the Duke of Sussex and his future have been referenced by an inside source.

The insider began their whole conversation by addressing the heir’s feelings.

According to a report by OK magazine the insider began by saying, “Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he would not allow Harry to return.”

“He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now,” as well.

With that in mind its safe to assume that “If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now.”

“His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy,” for the time being.

So “There is a zero per cent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity.”

Not to mention, “Charles is definitely impressed by how easily William has filled his shoes.”

Due to that “Charles can’t help but consider stepping down instead, for the sake of the monarchy, meaning William and Kate will be crowned king and queen much sooner than anyone expected.”

