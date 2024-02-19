 
menu
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

BAFTA suffers embarrassment amid 'Oppenheimer' speech

BAFTA removes prankster after the person breached security during 'Oppenheimer' speech

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 19, 2024

BAFTA suffers embarrassment amid Oppenheimer speech
BAFTA suffers embarrassment amid 'Oppenheimer' speech

A social media prankster breached BAFTA security to join the Oppenheimer team during their acceptance speech for best film on stage.

The identity of the person is still under wraps as he stood behind the producer, Emma Thomas, while she was delivering the speech.

Having worked on his attire, the gatecrasher mixed up in the award ceremony and seemingly skipped from anyone's radar.

In a black suit and a hat, the person did not act strange and even talked to the Irish actor after the speech conclusion, according to Deadline.

Responding to the breach, BAFTA stated, "A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage."

"We are taking this very seriously and don't wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further."

Meanwhile, the YouTuber is said to have a history of infiltrating high-profile events, including the Brit Awards, the MOBOs, and the Ballon d'Or football awards.

It is pertinent to mention that the stunt has still not been uploaded to the internet.

Travis Kelce breaks silence on NFL fans doubting him amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce breaks silence on NFL fans doubting him amid Taylor Swift romance
Prince Harry has only dig himself ‘even deeper' into a bespoke hole
Prince Harry has only dig himself ‘even deeper' into a bespoke hole
Hugh Grant hilariously channels inner Oompa Loompa at 2024 BAFTA Awards
Hugh Grant hilariously channels inner Oompa Loompa at 2024 BAFTA Awards
Shirley Chisholm's Biopic ‘Shirley' drops first teaser
Shirley Chisholm's Biopic ‘Shirley' drops first teaser
Kanye West falls for fake news amid ‘Vultures 1' hit
Kanye West falls for fake news amid ‘Vultures 1' hit
David Beckham's British fans in uproar as he ‘panders to Americans'
David Beckham's British fans in uproar as he ‘panders to Americans'
Money Heist's spin-off 'Berlin' returns for another heist
Money Heist's spin-off 'Berlin' returns for another heist
Alec Baldwin expresses love to wife on internet: 'I am grateful'
Alec Baldwin expresses love to wife on internet: 'I am grateful'
Kim Kardashian opens up on next marriage amid Odell Beckham rumors
Kim Kardashian opens up on next marriage amid Odell Beckham rumors
Sabrina Bryan reflects on relationship with 'Cheetah Girls'
Sabrina Bryan reflects on relationship with 'Cheetah Girls'
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign‘s ‘Vultures 1' takes No. 1 spot on Billboard 200
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign‘s ‘Vultures 1' takes No. 1 spot on Billboard 200
Ray Davies, Dave Davies break silence on surprising reunion
Ray Davies, Dave Davies break silence on surprising reunion