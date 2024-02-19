BAFTA suffers embarrassment amid 'Oppenheimer' speech

BAFTA removes prankster after the person breached security during 'Oppenheimer' speech

A social media prankster breached BAFTA security to join the Oppenheimer team during their acceptance speech for best film on stage.

The identity of the person is still under wraps as he stood behind the producer, Emma Thomas, while she was delivering the speech.

Having worked on his attire, the gatecrasher mixed up in the award ceremony and seemingly skipped from anyone's radar.

In a black suit and a hat, the person did not act strange and even talked to the Irish actor after the speech conclusion, according to Deadline.

Responding to the breach, BAFTA stated, "A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage."

"We are taking this very seriously and don't wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further."

Meanwhile, the YouTuber is said to have a history of infiltrating high-profile events, including the Brit Awards, the MOBOs, and the Ballon d'Or football awards.

It is pertinent to mention that the stunt has still not been uploaded to the internet.