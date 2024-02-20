 
menu
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Piers Morgan makes shocking claims about Prince William's teen years

Piers Morgan recalled the time he met Princess Diana and then-13-year-old Prince William for lunch

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Piers Morgan makes shocking claims about Prince Williams teen years
Piers Morgan makes shocking claims about Prince William's teen years

Piers Morgan recently talked about Prince William and his “wild” habits from he was a teenager.

The famous journalist recalled the time he met Princess Diana over a private lunch and shared the memory in his column for The Sun.

Piers claimed that they met each other at Kensington Palace when the Princess of Wales asked if he minded William, now 41, could also join them.

The presenter said that Diana shared everything about her life while he noticed William “eyeing” them during their chat. 

As per his observation, William was "polite, intelligent and mature-beyond-his years" as well as "very close" and "protective" of his mother.

Piers then claimed that the moment William “asked for a glass of wine” has been stuck in his mind forever.

He recalled Diana telling him, “No. What are you thinking?” to which William replied: "But Mummy, I drink it all the time."

"Erm, you don’t actually, and you can’t have any!" she said nervously to which, according to Piers, William said, "Yes, I do, and yes, I can!"

Britney Spears breaks silence on her relationship status
Britney Spears breaks silence on her relationship status
BAFTA tries to be friends with 'Friends' fans after Matthew Perry snub
BAFTA tries to be friends with 'Friends' fans after Matthew Perry snub
Beyonce breaks silence on her 'deep, personal' journey
Beyonce breaks silence on her 'deep, personal' journey
Linda Hamilton breaks silence on returning the 'Terminator' relaunch
Linda Hamilton breaks silence on returning the 'Terminator' relaunch
Danny Masterson gets lenient jail time amid 'concerns'
Danny Masterson gets lenient jail time amid 'concerns'
Travis Kelce breaks silence on NFL fans doubting him amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce breaks silence on NFL fans doubting him amid Taylor Swift romance
Prince Harry has only dig himself ‘even deeper' into a bespoke hole
Prince Harry has only dig himself ‘even deeper' into a bespoke hole
BAFTA suffers embarrassment amid 'Oppenheimer' speech
BAFTA suffers embarrassment amid 'Oppenheimer' speech
Hugh Grant hilariously channels inner Oompa Loompa at 2024 BAFTA Awards
Hugh Grant hilariously channels inner Oompa Loompa at 2024 BAFTA Awards
Shirley Chisholm's Biopic ‘Shirley' drops first teaser
Shirley Chisholm's Biopic ‘Shirley' drops first teaser
Kanye West falls for fake news amid ‘Vultures 1' hit
Kanye West falls for fake news amid ‘Vultures 1' hit
David Beckham's British fans in uproar as he ‘panders to Americans'
David Beckham's British fans in uproar as he ‘panders to Americans'