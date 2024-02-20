Piers Morgan recalled the time he met Princess Diana and then-13-year-old Prince William for lunch

Piers Morgan makes shocking claims about Prince William's teen years

Piers Morgan recently talked about Prince William and his “wild” habits from he was a teenager.

The famous journalist recalled the time he met Princess Diana over a private lunch and shared the memory in his column for The Sun.

Piers claimed that they met each other at Kensington Palace when the Princess of Wales asked if he minded William, now 41, could also join them.

The presenter said that Diana shared everything about her life while he noticed William “eyeing” them during their chat.

As per his observation, William was "polite, intelligent and mature-beyond-his years" as well as "very close" and "protective" of his mother.

Piers then claimed that the moment William “asked for a glass of wine” has been stuck in his mind forever.



He recalled Diana telling him, “No. What are you thinking?” to which William replied: "But Mummy, I drink it all the time."

"Erm, you don’t actually, and you can’t have any!" she said nervously to which, according to Piers, William said, "Yes, I do, and yes, I can!"