Usher says his embrace of Alicia Keys during the Super Bowl halftime show has no ill intent

Usher clarifies controversial moment amid 2024 Super Bowl

Usher is explaining his side after he received backlash for holding Alicia Keys during the 2024 Super Bowl performance, clarifying there was no ill intent behind it.



In a chat with The Breakfast Club, the Yeah singer shared, "In no way is there anything that was done there that should have been viewed as bad or in any way perverted or anything like that."

Noting, "No, it was literally about having fun because of a song that me and Alicia made many years ago, and we celebrated it because of the legacy of it. No disrespect to anybody or anything like that."

Similarly, No One singer's husband Swizz Beatz, also responded to the backlash, saying, "Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y'all don't see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants!"

"Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys, that song is a classic. We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history. Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it's open until July blessings."

