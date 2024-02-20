Prince Harry says King Charles was 'not ready' to have him as son

Prince Harry yearned for King Charles love as a child

Prince Harry admitted he did not have the best relationship with father King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who spoke about his strained bond with the former Princess of Wales, admitted Charles did not hug him when Princess Diana passed away.

Writing in Spare, Harry noted: “He wasn’t great at showing emotions under normal circumstances, how could he be expected to show them in such a crisis?” Harry recalled. “But his hand did fall once more on my knee and he said: It’s going to be OK. That was quite a lot for him. Fatherly, hopeful, kind. And so very untrue.”

Harry added: “He’d always given an air of being not quite ready for parenthood - the responsibilities, the patience, the time. Even he, though a proud man, would’ve admitted as much. But single parenthood? Pa was never made for that.”