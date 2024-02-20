Prince William 'staring at his destiny' as King Charles falls ill

Prince William is under severe pressure amid extra responsibilities

Prince William is reportedly under a lot of pressure to perform as King Charles undergoes Cancer treatment.

The Prince of Wales, whose wife Kate Middleton is also recovering from an abdominal surgery, did not expect to take Royal duties at this stage in his life.

Expert Jennie Bond told OK magazine: "He's staring his destiny in the face. This is not a time in which he wanted to take on extra responsibilities, and it's not a time when he really wanted to contemplate the fact that one day in the very foreseeable future he is going to be a monarch

"This is a time in his life where we know he just wants to be a hands-on dad and a very supportive husband. He'll feel somewhat besieged by his wife being ill and now his father having cancer - this is a scary time for him. He's already lost his mother, and I think that gives you a vulnerability with any illness with a parent when you've already lost one, so I really feel for William in this."

This comes as a Royal source confirmed Harry stands no chance of a roy return as far as Prince William is concerned.

"Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return. He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he's even more clear now," the insider said, noting that William believes Harry and his wife Meghan "cannot be trusted".