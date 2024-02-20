Prince William will not 'shrink', put 'his best foot' amid family needs

Prince William does not want Prince Harry to hold the fortress in testing times

Prince William is willing to take care of his entire family on his own without the help of Prince Harry.

Amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's respective health troubles, the Prince of Wales has taken upon himself to stand up for the family.

A source exclusively told The Mirror US: "Prince William and Kate always look forward to the BAFTAs each year. It's like a date night for them, so he would have really missed her company last night.



"Still, ever the professional, Prince William didn't want to let the side down, so put all of his personal woes to one side, to attend the ceremony. Prince William is determined to soldier on and hold the fort while king Charles and Kate are absent, and it shows his strength of character.

"It's a duty he takes with the utmost importance and one he will not shirk. Although Prince Harry has let it be known he would be there at the drop of a hat to support the family in their time of need, Prince William hasn't taken him up on that offer as of yet as the brothers are still reeling from their royal fall-out.

"Still Wills put his best foot forward at the BAFTAs and managed to raise a smile from everyone he met."

