 
menu
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce 'spoils' Taylor Swift with pricey Valentine's gifts

Travis Kelce reportedly spent a whopping amount to get Valentine's Day gifts for Taylor Swift

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Travis Kelce spoils Taylor Swift with pricey Valentines gifts
Travis Kelce 'spoils' Taylor Swift with pricey Valentine's gifts

Travis Kelce’s busy schedule did not stop him from spoiling Taylor Swift on Valentine’s Day.

The couple couldn’t celebrate their first holiday of love together as the 34-year-old popstar jetted off to Australia for her Eras Tour while the tight end was busy celebrating Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win at the parade.

Now, U.S Sun reports that Travis spent nearly $16,000 on Valentine’s Day gifts for Taylor.

According to the outlet, he bought two giant Eternity rose arrangements for $2,000 each which included 250 roses. They also claimed that the roses are expected to last for around a year.

Travis also bought the Daylight songstress a $3,100 rose sculpture, made by Perigold. More gifts, which were given in preparation for Taylor’s European tour this summer, included a beret, handbag and shawl from high-end brands. 

The footballer is reportedly on his way to Australia to join the singer on her Eras Tour.

According to Daily Mail, Taylor sent her private jet to Miami amid reports that Travis plans to attend her concert in Sydney.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are King Charles' rivals ‘through and through'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are King Charles' rivals ‘through and through'
Prince William will not 'shrink', put 'his best foot' amid family needs
Prince William will not 'shrink', put 'his best foot' amid family needs
Prince Harry, ,Meghan Markle are facing desperate straits
Prince Harry, ,Meghan Markle are facing desperate straits
Travis Kelce to join Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Australia?
Travis Kelce to join Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Australia?
Prince William inappropriate 'alcohol' request to Princess Diana revealed
Prince William inappropriate 'alcohol' request to Princess Diana revealed
Tom Cruise makes major progress with beau Elsina Khayrova
Tom Cruise makes major progress with beau Elsina Khayrova
Prince Harry 'on his best behaviour' in hopes of Royal return
Prince Harry 'on his best behaviour' in hopes of Royal return
Meghan Markle's polished facade is ‘not welcome' in the US
Meghan Markle's polished facade is ‘not welcome' in the US
Prince William true feelings about Prince Harry taking royal roles unearthed
Prince William true feelings about Prince Harry taking royal roles unearthed
Prince William 'staring at his destiny' as King Charles falls ill
Prince William 'staring at his destiny' as King Charles falls ill
Usher clarifies controversial moment amid 2024 Super Bowl
Usher clarifies controversial moment amid 2024 Super Bowl
Piers Morgan makes shocking claims about Prince William's teen years
Piers Morgan makes shocking claims about Prince William's teen years