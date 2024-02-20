Travis Kelce 'spoils' Taylor Swift with pricey Valentine's gifts

Travis Kelce reportedly spent a whopping amount to get Valentine's Day gifts for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s busy schedule did not stop him from spoiling Taylor Swift on Valentine’s Day.

The couple couldn’t celebrate their first holiday of love together as the 34-year-old popstar jetted off to Australia for her Eras Tour while the tight end was busy celebrating Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win at the parade.

Now, U.S Sun reports that Travis spent nearly $16,000 on Valentine’s Day gifts for Taylor.

According to the outlet, he bought two giant Eternity rose arrangements for $2,000 each which included 250 roses. They also claimed that the roses are expected to last for around a year.

Travis also bought the Daylight songstress a $3,100 rose sculpture, made by Perigold. More gifts, which were given in preparation for Taylor’s European tour this summer, included a beret, handbag and shawl from high-end brands.

The footballer is reportedly on his way to Australia to join the singer on her Eras Tour.

According to Daily Mail, Taylor sent her private jet to Miami amid reports that Travis plans to attend her concert in Sydney.