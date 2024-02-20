 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Melanie Walker

Swifties suffer from one blunder at Taylor Swift's concert

Reports suggest Aussie female fans have no separate toilet facility for them at the venue

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Swifties suffer from one blunder at Taylor Swift's concert

Amid the roaring success of Taylor Swift-powered Eras Tour in Australia, a lack of toilets for female concertgoers tarred the overall experience, according to fans.

As reported by The Mirror, the MCG arena was swarmed with Swifties in Melbourne, but, at the same time, a long queue of female followers was seen outside the male toilets, suggesting there were no separates for them at the venue.

"At Taylor Swift, the boys have to share their toilets with the girls," someone ranted.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift is reportedly eyeing a diss on her ex-Joe Alwyn in her forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Insiders told OK! Magazine, "She's merely expressing herself," adding, "But she'd be lying if she said she didn't get some pleasure out of making these guys squirm."

