Sydney Sweeney calls out her self-claimed dietician on social media

Sydney Sweeney hits out 'fake' trainer on internet

Sydney Sweeney is calling out a person on the internet who claimed to be her dietician and was offering tips for a healthy diet.



Taking to Instagram, the user shared a now-deleted reel with captions, "I was Sydney Sweeney's dietician for five years, this is how I helped her get her dream role with five easy food swaps," referring to a diet where less healthy food is replaced with high-nutrition one.

The person noted, "The easy food swap the actress preferred was Kraft's macaroni and cheese."

Thanks to a social media algorithm, or maybe someone took the reel in Euphoria's star notice, she swiftly commented, "I don't know you, and Kraft mac and cheese is for life."

Netizens, meanwhile, patted the Madame Web star for a blunt response.

"more celebs to start calling out" social media users who attach A-list names to "diet plans and courses," one user commented.

Another added, "People used to get away with this, but celebs are online way too much now for it to work. "

"I'm glad Sydney called them out because these influencers be saying anything," a third commented.



