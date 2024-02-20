 
menu
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sydney Sweeney hits out 'fake' trainer on internet

Sydney Sweeney calls out her self-claimed dietician on social media

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Sydney Sweeney hits out fake trainer on internet
Sydney Sweeney hits out 'fake' trainer on internet

Sydney Sweeney is calling out a person on the internet who claimed to be her dietician and was offering tips for a healthy diet.

Taking to Instagram, the user shared a now-deleted reel with captions, "I was Sydney Sweeney's dietician for five years, this is how I helped her get her dream role with five easy food swaps," referring to a diet where less healthy food is replaced with high-nutrition one.

The person noted, "The easy food swap the actress preferred was Kraft's macaroni and cheese."

Thanks to a social media algorithm, or maybe someone took the reel in Euphoria's star notice, she swiftly commented, "I don't know you, and Kraft mac and cheese is for life."

Netizens, meanwhile, patted the Madame Web star for a blunt response.

"more celebs to start calling out" social media users who attach A-list names to "diet plans and courses," one user commented.

Another added, "People used to get away with this, but celebs are online way too much now for it to work. "

"I'm glad Sydney called them out because these influencers be saying anything," a third commented.


Prince Harry lacks ‘direction' after he was ‘caught off guard' with King Charles diagnosis
Prince Harry lacks ‘direction' after he was ‘caught off guard' with King Charles diagnosis
Adele breaks silence on cosmetic procedure rumours
Adele breaks silence on cosmetic procedure rumours
‘Stranger Things 5' cast's hefty salaries revealed: Millie Bobby Brown tops list
‘Stranger Things 5' cast's hefty salaries revealed: Millie Bobby Brown tops list
Jennifer Garner to star in Ben Affleck's flick amid Lopez's warning?
Jennifer Garner to star in Ben Affleck's flick amid Lopez's warning?
Prince Harry warned only a ‘massive, tectonic shift' can return royal role video
Prince Harry warned only a ‘massive, tectonic shift' can return royal role
Kate Garraway gets candid about a special moment from Derek Draper' funeral
Kate Garraway gets candid about a special moment from Derek Draper' funeral
Sarah Ferguson pens desperate plea to public after cancer scare
Sarah Ferguson pens desperate plea to public after cancer scare
Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal spark dating rumors with BAFTA party meet up
Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal spark dating rumors with BAFTA party meet up
Hollywood patience runs out for Dakota Johnson?
Hollywood patience runs out for Dakota Johnson?
Christiana Aguilera drops fresh confessions about kids
Christiana Aguilera drops fresh confessions about kids
Kim Kardashian gives into fan pressure after comparison with Bianca Censori
Kim Kardashian gives into fan pressure after comparison with Bianca Censori
Prince George receives shock news about his godmother
Prince George receives shock news about his godmother