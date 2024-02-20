The financial situation of Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West was seemingly not-so-good before his new album's release

Photo: ‘Gold-Digger’ Bianca Censori fakes love for Kanye West?

Kanye West’s current wife Bianca Censori is seemingly happy in her marriage now.

With Kanye West’s newest album Vultures becoming a super hit, Bianca Censori has reportedly turned the corner with the rapper despite his numerous controversies.

As fans will know, the popular celebrity couple made countless headlines last year due to Kanye's alleged 'controlling' behaviour with his wife.

With that being said, the 46-year-old musician lately released his newest album and following this album’s release Bianca reportedly became 'all hearts for her husband.'

According to a source of Daily Mail, “Kanye and Bianca's marriage was hanging on by a thread. Everyone in her life wants her to leave him and she is aware of this.”

Nevertheless, the insider established, “But then, all of a sudden, his album is a success and she is back to being a loving adoring and supportive wife.”

Analysing the primary motivation behind the 28-year-old designer’s new admiration for her husband, the source revealed, “To her friends and family, this just screams what her real motivation behind all of this is – his money.”

“They are now in a partnership and she has made a fortune herself due to all of the work she has done for her husband – as an architect for his brand and a model,” they even mentioned.

With that being said, the insider observed that Bianca now loves Kanye West, “No one doubts that she loves him because she does.”

In conclusion, they insisted, “But the dynamics of their marriage definitely improved drastically due to the success of his album and the massive new influx of wealth is has brought.”