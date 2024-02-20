 
menu
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Gold Digger' Bianca Censori fakes love for Kanye West?

The financial situation of Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West was seemingly not-so-good before his new album's release

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Photo: ‘Gold-Digger’ Bianca Censori fakes love for Kanye West?
Photo: ‘Gold-Digger’ Bianca Censori fakes love for Kanye West?

Kanye West’s current wife Bianca Censori is seemingly happy in her marriage now. 

With Kanye West’s newest album Vultures becoming a super hit, Bianca Censori has reportedly turned the corner with the rapper despite his numerous controversies.

As fans will know, the popular celebrity couple made countless headlines last year due to Kanye's alleged 'controlling' behaviour with his wife.

With that being said, the 46-year-old musician lately released his newest album and following this album’s release Bianca reportedly became 'all hearts for her husband.'

According to a source of Daily Mail, “Kanye and Bianca's marriage was hanging on by a thread. Everyone in her life wants her to leave him and she is aware of this.”

Nevertheless, the insider established, “But then, all of a sudden, his album is a success and she is back to being a loving adoring and supportive wife.”

Analysing the primary motivation behind the 28-year-old designer’s new admiration for her husband, the source revealed, “To her friends and family, this just screams what her real motivation behind all of this is – his money.”

“They are now in a partnership and she has made a fortune herself due to all of the work she has done for her husband – as an architect for his brand and a model,” they even mentioned.

With that being said, the insider observed that Bianca now loves Kanye West, “No one doubts that she loves him because she does.”

In conclusion, they insisted, “But the dynamics of their marriage definitely improved drastically due to the success of his album and the massive new influx of wealth is has brought.”

Michael Keaton on 'Beetlejuice 2': 'I was hesitant'
Michael Keaton on 'Beetlejuice 2': 'I was hesitant'
The Beatles' journey to be featured in four films by Sam Mendes
The Beatles' journey to be featured in four films by Sam Mendes
Prince Harry's desperation over King Charles ‘not desired' by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's desperation over King Charles ‘not desired' by Meghan Markle
Angelina Jolie refuses to back down from assault claim against Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie refuses to back down from assault claim against Brad Pitt
Bianca Censori rethinking Kanye West dynamic after 'hanging by a thread'
Bianca Censori rethinking Kanye West dynamic after 'hanging by a thread'
Prince Harry has ‘no direction' amid reconciled rumors video
Prince Harry has ‘no direction' amid reconciled rumors
Prince Harry lacks ‘direction' after he was ‘caught off guard' with King Charles diagnosis
Prince Harry lacks ‘direction' after he was ‘caught off guard' with King Charles diagnosis
Adele breaks silence on cosmetic procedure rumours
Adele breaks silence on cosmetic procedure rumours
‘Stranger Things 5' cast's hefty salaries revealed: Millie Bobby Brown tops list
‘Stranger Things 5' cast's hefty salaries revealed: Millie Bobby Brown tops list
Jennifer Garner to star in Ben Affleck's flick amid Lopez's warning?
Jennifer Garner to star in Ben Affleck's flick amid Lopez's warning?
Sydney Sweeney hits out 'fake' trainer on internet
Sydney Sweeney hits out 'fake' trainer on internet
Prince Harry warned only a ‘massive, tectonic shift' can return royal role video
Prince Harry warned only a ‘massive, tectonic shift' can return royal role