Thursday, February 22, 2024
Melanie Walker

Ben Affleck fears Jennifer Lopez's antics would ruin their relationship

Ben Affleck reportedly worried his wife Jennifer Lopez’s attention seeking nature would end their marriage

Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Ben Affleck is going through a difficult time trying to understand his wife, Jennifer Lopez’s attention seeking nature which could cost them their marriage.

In the past, the Argo actor and The Mother star have been victims to excessive media scrutiny which lead to them calling off their engagement.

Despite that, JLo chose to make a documentary on her love life titled, This Is Me... Now, and Affleck had no choice but to give in to her wishes.

However, now that the movie is out, the Hollywood actor is scared that letting people into their lives could once again ruin their relationship.

Speaking with Life & Style, an insider said, “Ben has gotten very good at biting his tongue, but it’s known that he’s not happy at all about J. Lo’s endless need for attention.”

Affleck even confesses in the movie, “Things that are private I always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private,” adding, “So this was something of an adjustment for me.”

Lopez even used the love letters Affleck wrote to her for her album and now the actor, who is known for keeping his life very private, is having a hard time dealing with the spotlight on their lives.

The insider said, “Ben loves J. Lo dearly, and he knew what he was getting into, to an extent,” adding, “But his fear is that by putting so much of herself out there.”

“J. Lo’s just opening them up to way too much public scrutiny, and that hasn’t helped their relationship historically — far from it.”

