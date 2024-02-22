 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya ahead of new flick release

Tom Holland is seemingly all ready for Zendaya's latest work after 'Dune:Part 2' success

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, February 22, 2024

File Footage: Challengers trailer 2 

Tom Holland has seemingly turned out to be Zendaya’s biggest fan.

As fans will know, the 27-year-old actor has been candid about his relationship with Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Zendaya.

In addition to this, the acting sensation seemingly does not shy away from giving social media shout-outs to his ‘sweetheart’ ahead of her new project’s release.

So can be inferred from Tom’s latest Instagram story , where he teased Zendaya’s newest work Challengers, which is slated to be released on 26th April 2024.

Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya ahead of new flick release

The film revolves around a tennis prodigy, reprised by Zendaya, who seems to be entangled in a love triangle between her husband and former boyfriend.

Sharing the second trailer for this movie, Tom captioned the post, "You ain't ready for this one!"

It is pertinent to mention here that in a new interview’s teaser the 27-year-old beauty mogul also heaped praise for Tom Holland.

Speaking on a confessional with Buzzfeed’s puppy, Zendaya shared that Tom is “great at just talking to people, getting to know people.”

“He’s just naturally very good at that,” she insisted before starting another discussion. 

