Thursday, February 22, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry ‘bored' in California palace blocks his return to royal duties

Prince Harry is reportedly looking for a way to return to the UK

Prince Harry reportedly misses his royal duties and is getting “bored” of his life with Meghan Markle in California.

The Duke of Sussex was recently rumored to have offered to step into a temporary royal role as his father battles cancer, However, the palace quashed that rumor, with insiders saying there’s no way back for the prince.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "Harry does miss being a working royal – being a royal is the only thing he is trained to do and he is getting very bored in California.

The expert also suggested that the Duke of Sussex “knows that to retain his value and the interest of the world he is better off not being a retired royal so offering to come back to help out at least reminds the world who and what he is."

Prince Harry is said to be “visibly shocked” and hurt by King Charles’ diagnosis. After losing his mom Princess Diana at the age of 11, the prince expected his father to live long and healthy like his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry recently opened up about his dynamic with the royals and hinted at a reconciliation after his father’s diagnosis.

During his interview with Good Morning America last week, he was asked if his father’s disease could bring the family back together. Harry replied: "Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."

