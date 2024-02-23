Kim Kardashian reportedly desperate to publically debut her romance with new beau Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian finds Odell Beckham Jr more of her type than ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian have found her soul mate in her new beau Odell Beckham Jr., whom she finds more of her type than her ex-husband, Kanye West, ever was.



The reality TV megastar and the NFL star have been dating for the last six months, an insider spilt to Heat Magazine, adding that Kim is desperate to make their romance official.

After keeping their romance a secret, the tipster said the “cat’s out of the bag” and Kim and Odell are ready to go “public with the relationship.”

They said the “things are starting to feel more solid” between the couple and the Skims founder feels it would be a long term romance. “Kim’s beginning to plan for a future with Odell.”

“Things couldn’t be going better right now, and they’re really falling for each other,” the source added.

Kim and Odell sparked relationship rumours after they were first seen together at a Fourth of July party last year, but kept mum on the status of the relationship at the time.

Sharing insights into their romance, the source added, “Things are extremely passionate between Kim and Odell, and they’ve been going on for much longer than people realise.”

The insider went on to reveal that Kim is also unfazed about their age gap as she feels that Odell is “actually very mature and solid” even though he is younger than her.

“He lets her be herself and never causes drama, which is a relief after the constant ups and downs she went through with Kanye,” they said.

“Plus, Odell’s way more her type than Kanye ever was – she’s totally giddy about being with a pro-athlete again.”