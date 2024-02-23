 
menu
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian finds Odell Beckham Jr more of her type than ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reportedly desperate to publically debut her romance with new beau Odell Beckham Jr

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 23, 2024

Kim Kardashian finds Odell Beckham Jr more of her type than ex Kanye West
Kim Kardashian finds Odell Beckham Jr more of her type than ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian have found her soul mate in her new beau Odell Beckham Jr., whom she finds more of her type than her ex-husband, Kanye West, ever was.

The reality TV megastar and the NFL star have been dating for the last six months, an insider spilt to Heat Magazine, adding that Kim is desperate to make their romance official.

After keeping their romance a secret, the tipster said the “cat’s out of the bag” and Kim and Odell are ready to go “public with the relationship.”

They said the “things are starting to feel more solid” between the couple and the Skims founder feels it would be a long term romance. “Kim’s beginning to plan for a future with Odell.”

“Things couldn’t be going better right now, and they’re really falling for each other,” the source added.

Kim and Odell sparked relationship rumours after they were first seen together at a Fourth of July party last year, but kept mum on the status of the relationship at the time.

Sharing insights into their romance, the source added, “Things are extremely passionate between Kim and Odell, and they’ve been going on for much longer than people realise.”

The insider went on to reveal that Kim is also unfazed about their age gap as she feels that Odell is “actually very mature and solid” even though he is younger than her.

“He lets her be herself and never causes drama, which is a relief after the constant ups and downs she went through with Kanye,” they said.

“Plus, Odell’s way more her type than Kanye ever was – she’s totally giddy about being with a pro-athlete again.”

Prince William loses major title amid King Charles abdication rumours video
Prince William loses major title amid King Charles abdication rumours
Meghan Markle grabbing every opportunity to muster attention as Kate Middleton recovers from surgery? video
Meghan Markle grabbing every opportunity to muster attention as Kate Middleton recovers from surgery?
Kate Middleton makes big decision as she recuperates from surgery
Kate Middleton makes big decision as she recuperates from surgery
Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt birthday note for late father
Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt birthday note for late father
Tom Brady ready to tie the knot again a year after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady ready to tie the knot again a year after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Meghan Markle gets emotional as she returns to work in London via video link
Meghan Markle gets emotional as she returns to work in London via video link
Britney Spears calls out ‘mean girl bullying' in latest social media rant
Britney Spears calls out ‘mean girl bullying' in latest social media rant
David Beckham reveals unfortunate update on Victoria's gym injury
David Beckham reveals unfortunate update on Victoria's gym injury
King Charles 'still in charge' as he met Rishi Sunak, says body language expert
King Charles 'still in charge' as he met Rishi Sunak, says body language expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'starting fresh' to show they are 'stronger than ever'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'starting fresh' to show they are 'stronger than ever'
'Top Gun' actor Barry Tubb sues production for 'unauthorized' practice
'Top Gun' actor Barry Tubb sues production for 'unauthorized' practice
Queen Camilla was 'furious' as Prince Harry came to UK for King Charles
Queen Camilla was 'furious' as Prince Harry came to UK for King Charles