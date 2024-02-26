Meghan Markle accused of taking advantage of Kate Middleton's health scare

Meghan Markle lands in trouble over her latest public appearances amid Royal health scares

Meghan Markle has been accused of taking advantage of Kate Middleton’s absence as she makes back-to-back public appearances.



According to royal expert, Kinsey Schofield, the Duchess of Sussex is utilizing time to be on the forefront as the Princess of Wales focuses on her recovery.

The expert said it look “vapid” and “shallow” on Meghan’s part to be ignoring the Royal health scares, Kate’s abdominal surgery and King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, and hob knobbing around Los Angeles.

Meghan has been spotted two times in a single week, first when was captured on a dinner date with a friend in LA and later with Oprah Winfrey's confidant, Terry Wood.

Speaking of Meghan’s “work divorce” from her husband Prince Harry, Schofield said, “I've been saying this for over a year that we would see Meghan branch out of Prince's wife.”

“And we saw a lot of that this week here in Los Angeles two public sightings of Megan Markle,” she told GB News.

“I don't think it looks good for Meghan to be thrusting herself into the limelight in the midst of the King and Princess of Wales' health concerns,” the expert said.

Schofield continued: “I think it looks a little vapid and shallow for her to be hop knobbing around Beverly in the midst of some of these very serious issues.

“But they really lack self-awareness,” she said of Meghan and Harry, adding, “that's something that we've seen throughout the last several years.”

“I think that she's not she doesn't believe that their health concerns are her concern and she's moving forward.”