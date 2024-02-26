Prince Harry has ‘no interest' in supporting Prince William, King Charles

Prince Harry seemingly has absolutely no desire to support Prince William and King Charles through anything

all claims regarding this have been brought to light by royal commentator and the editor of editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews with Fabulous.

Before starting everything off she said, “The relationship between the two brothers has never been as good as everyone imagined.”

Because even though “William looked after Harry when he was very young,” as soon as he “developed a personality, like many brothers they fought and Harry always got the blame.”

“Harry himself said that after William returned from his gap year, he was a different person and they got along better than they ever had,” she also said.

“The death of their mother brought them together in mutual grief and understanding of their tragic predicament. But their rivalry continued and it was Kate that brought them together again.”

However, Ms Seward thinks “no reason” exists to prompt Prince William into taking action and mending fences with Prince Harry given his last few moves in the US.

Referencing that she went as far as to say, “I see no reason for things to change.”

“They will however always put on a public show of friendship, but I feel that is as far as it will go for the moment. Even their father’s illness has not brought them together. They deal with it in different ways. The lack of Harry’s public support for Catherine has not helped.”

“I see no chance of a reunion. William is supporting his father and Harry is supporting himself,” after all.