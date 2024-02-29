Prince Harry silence as Home Office is ‘pleased' to win security battle

Prince Harry gets a response form Home Office after UK government decides in favour of the latter

Prince Harry has received an answer statement from the Home Office after the latter wins the security battle.

In a fresh announcement, The Home Office said: "We are pleased the court found in favour of the Government's position in this case, and we are carefully considering our next steps. It would be inappropriate to comment further.

"The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security."

Meanwhile, the Duke’s legal team after the last hearing reveals: "The Duke of Sussex will appeal today's judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police."

They ended the statement by adding: "The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing.