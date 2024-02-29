Jennifer Garner talks shared interests with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner shares a brood of three with ex-husband Ben Affleck, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner, who is the ex-wife of Ben Affleck, is reportedly fond of dogs like her former husband.



The Daredevil alum recently gushed over her adorable pet dog named "Birdie" for the YouTube series, We Rate Dogs.

Elaborating on the hidden talents of her pet, the actress shared, "She wants to read some new books for kids. And speaking of kids, Birdie is a therapy dog. And she just got a promotion to work at Children's Hospital L.A.”

She went on to address, "So she's excited. She wants to have her first time at Children’s Hospital L.A. before she turns nine,” before noting, "She’s a very good dog, a very good girl.”

"Birdie would like to sit at a Parisian bistro. While she's there, she wants to swim in the Olympics. She loves to swim. Oh, she wants to eat an entire string of cheese,” the mother of three continued.

Revealing her deepest wish for “Birdie”, Jennifer remarked, “The whole thing. Birdie wants to skydive. Everybody should once and she thought before she turns nine is a good time," after which the clip concluded.

This comes after reported surfaced on the internet that Jennifer’s ex-husband Ben Affleck is also attached to his pet dogs, who " can't get enough of” him and “run to him when he enters the room,” reported Marca.