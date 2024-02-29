Hailey Bieber's father's online post stirs speculation about marriage with Justin Bieber

Trouble in Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber paradise?

Rumours engulfed Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's marriage recently. The latter's dad added the unintentional addition, stirring wild online speculations.



Earlier this week, it came with a post where Stephen Baldwin re-shared a clip of Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, on Instagram Story in the background, his son-in-law crooned I Could Sing of Your Love Forever.

However, the video did not get fans' attention — the caption did.

"Christians, please, when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord," he penned.

The post comes on the heels of online rumours about the pair struggling with their relationship.

Witnessing a barrage of negative speculations about the couple, Hailey's father clarified.

"I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the comments we get. [Marx's wife] Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well," he added.

Stephen explained his thoughts, "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face, and also, the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus."

He continued, "So often regardless of the material things or the accolades, they often face spiritual warfare [that's] intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you."