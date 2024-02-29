Justin and Hailey Bieber fuel rumors of marriage trouble with latest outing

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly going through a rough patch in their marriage

Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out to attend a late night church service, mere hours after her dad Stephen Baldwin asked fans to pray for the couple.

Justin and Hialey seemed sombre as they took to the service held at Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

For the church service, the 27-year-old model donned a bright-yellow argyle sweater over blue baggy jeans. She carried a black leather shoulder bag and tinted yellow sunglasses.

As for the Baby hitmaker, he covered his face with a grey hoodie and a black scarf.

Justin and Hailey are both believing Christians and have credited religion for getting them through tough times, including diseases.

Meanwhile, sources recently spilled that Hailey is tired of the 29-year-old singer’s childish behavior and that they “fight all the time.”

Following the reports, the Rhode founder’s father took to Instagram to ask fans to pray for the couple. He reposted Victor Marx’s post which consisted of a video of Justin singing, and the text over it read: “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”