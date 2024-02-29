Prince Harry is still an important part in the Royal machine





Prince Harry is still an important part of King Charles succession plan, says a former Royal Family staff member.



The Duke of Sussex, who is reportedly still the counsellor of estate for His Majesty King Charles, can step in if anything goes wrong with the monarch amid his cancer diagnosis.

Former Royal butler Grand Harrold says: "Harry is still [a] counsellor of state and privy to top-secret information because technically he is able to step in for the king, so it doesn't make sense why he wouldn't be kept in the loop. If he wasn’t still counsellor of state then that would be a very different matter."

Harry elder brother William, is still the heart of King Charles’ succession scenario.

