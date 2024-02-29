Prince William counting on Kate Middleton after Diana ‘trauma'

Prince William is depending on Kate Middleton emotionally

The Prince of Wales, who lost his mother, Princess Diana during his teen years, takes support from his ailing wife.

Royal expert Jennie Bond notes: "William had a difficult childhood and a traumatic,” she noted.

The expert tells OK! Magazine: "But with Kate at his side and the role model of her own stable family network, he has found immense joy in his marriage – and something I think he will be counting his blessings for.

“It has kept him grounded through the turmoil of his grandparents' deaths and his father's accession to the throne – not to mention the troubles with Harry and Andrew. This family relationship means that William and Kate have three happy, grounded children and an equal partnership in which they are both extremely hands-on parents."

Speaking further about Princess Diana, the expert adds: "William loved his mother greatly and is very close to his father, but he must sometimes look back at his own childhood and be determined that his own children will never have to undergo that same emotional turmoil."