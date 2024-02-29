‘Reacher’ star Alan Ritchson opens up about his experience of auditioning for ‘Thor’

Marvel strict auditions criteria shocked ‘Reacher' hero

Mega-hit TV show Reacher star Alan Ritchson says he went for the auditions of Thor — in confidence — that his looks would do a heavy lift and acting will not be counted as a key part of the role. However, he was rejected.



During an interview with Men’s Health, the 41-year-old said, “I didn’t take it seriously,” referring to 2011’s superhero film auditions.

“I was like, ‘They’ll throw me the part if I look like the guy; nobody really cares about acting,”

However, the casting team told his rep that he was not fit for the role as he hadn’t shown that he had “the craft.” Eventually, the Norse god role landed up to Chris Hemsworth.

But after appearing in the hit Amazon show, Alan said, “I had about 50 offers the weekend after Season 1 of ‘Reacher’ opened,” noting, “I knew my life had changed.”