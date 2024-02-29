 
menu
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Marvel strict auditions criteria shocked ‘Reacher' hero

‘Reacher’ star Alan Ritchson opens up about his experience of auditioning for ‘Thor’

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Marvel strict auditions criteria shocked ‘Reacher hero
Marvel strict auditions criteria shocked ‘Reacher' hero

Mega-hit TV show Reacher star Alan Ritchson says he went for the auditions of Thor — in confidence — that his looks would do a heavy lift and acting will not be counted as a key part of the role. However, he was rejected.

During an interview with Men’s Health, the 41-year-old said, “I didn’t take it seriously,” referring to 2011’s superhero film auditions.

“I was like, ‘They’ll throw me the part if I look like the guy; nobody really cares about acting,”

However, the casting team told his rep that he was not fit for the role as he hadn’t shown that he had “the craft.” Eventually, the Norse god role landed up to Chris Hemsworth.

But after appearing in the hit Amazon show, Alan said, “I had about 50 offers the weekend after Season 1 of ‘Reacher’ opened,” noting, “I knew my life had changed.”

Jamie Foxx announces return to comedy: 'got some jokes'
Jamie Foxx announces return to comedy: 'got some jokes'
Katy Perry names Firework Foundation as 'purpose in life'
Katy Perry names Firework Foundation as 'purpose in life'
Kendall Jenner mulls to give ex another chance?
Kendall Jenner mulls to give ex another chance?
Lizzo breaks silence over cameo in Jennifer Lopez's documentary
Lizzo breaks silence over cameo in Jennifer Lopez's documentary
Prince Harry promise to help King Charles ‘hollow' after security battle loss
Prince Harry promise to help King Charles ‘hollow' after security battle loss
Marc Guggenheim announces suspense novel 'In Any Lifetime'
Marc Guggenheim announces suspense novel 'In Any Lifetime'
Alec Baldwin will emerge victorious from 'Rust' trial: Criminal lawyer explains why
Alec Baldwin will emerge victorious from 'Rust' trial: Criminal lawyer explains why
Taylor Swift's family thinks of Travis Kelce as her 'bodyguard'?
Taylor Swift's family thinks of Travis Kelce as her 'bodyguard'?
Buckingham Palace offers Kate Middleton update post abdominal surgery
Buckingham Palace offers Kate Middleton update post abdominal surgery
Prince William counting on Kate Middleton after Diana ‘trauma'
Prince William counting on Kate Middleton after Diana ‘trauma'
Austin Butler recalls ‘wild' incident playing Feyd-Rautha in 'Dune 2'
Austin Butler recalls ‘wild' incident playing Feyd-Rautha in 'Dune 2'
Serena Williams gives insights into daily skincare routine
Serena Williams gives insights into daily skincare routine