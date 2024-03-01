Taylor Swift's family approves of her relationship with the sturdy footballer Travis Kelce

Photo: ‘Powerhouse’ Travis Kelce vows to protect Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is seemingly lucky to date the footballer, Travis Kelce.

As fans will know, a few days back, reports emerged on the internet that Taylor’s father had allegedly punched a photographer in order to protect her daughter.

According to the new findings of Daily Mail, the Swift family is “relieved” that she is “madly in love” with beau Travis, who possesses a muscular physique.

For the unversed, the 34-year-old NFL player is 6 feet 5 and 250 pounds and because of this “big dude” and no one will seemingly think to “mess with him.”

An insider privy to the outlet dished, “Taylor’s family and everyone who knows her is so relieved by her relationship with Travis.”

Revealing the reason for this approval, the source also claimed, “Not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her security personnel job much easier.”

They went on to mention, “She has a built-in bodyguard at all times.”

“Travis has vowed to keep her safe and there is no doubt about this,” they even observed.

Before signing off from the conversation, the insider remarked, “No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend.”